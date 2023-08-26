Highlights from Bryce Young’s 3rd preseason start

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

After two mild outings to begin his preseason, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young spiced up Bank of America Stadium on Friday night to close out the summer. In establishing a string of exhibition bests, he completed seven of his 12 throws for 73 yards and a touchdown while running for 21 more yards on three rushing attempts.

Here are the highlights from the rookie’s sparkling start:

14-yard completion to Jonathan Mingo

3-yard scramble

5-yard scramble

21-yard completion to Adam Thielen

16-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire