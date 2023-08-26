Highlights from Bryce Young’s 3rd preseason start
After two mild outings to begin his preseason, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young spiced up Bank of America Stadium on Friday night to close out the summer. In establishing a string of exhibition bests, he completed seven of his 12 throws for 73 yards and a touchdown while running for 21 more yards on three rushing attempts.
Here are the highlights from the rookie’s sparkling start:
14-yard completion to Jonathan Mingo
Bryce hits Mingo for the opening play pic.twitter.com/fA3mmHkAaP
— =͟͟͞Blande (@JustBlande) August 26, 2023
3-yard scramble
The No. 1 overall pick making them miss in the backfield 😤 @_bryce_young
📺: #DETvsCAR on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/UGCYzMxP5Z
— NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2023
5-yard scramble
Bryce Young evades the pass rush like it's nothing pic.twitter.com/9YwbKmcrSd
— =͟͟͞Blande (@JustBlande) August 26, 2023
21-yard completion to Adam Thielen
Plenty more to come from this duo. @_bryce_young @athielen19
📺: #DETvsCAR on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/rWI04HfJzd
— NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2023
16-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen
Quick math: Bryce Young + Adam Thielen = 6️⃣
📺: #DETvsCAR on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/624TrfDUF6 pic.twitter.com/MQFZAkNfTM
— NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2023
The first of many 🥹 pic.twitter.com/GI3IkPL1Js
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 26, 2023
[lawrence-related id=679565,679553,679509]