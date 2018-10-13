Highlights of the Bruins' 8-2 victory over Red Wings

NBC Sports Boston Report
NBC Sports Boston
<p>David Pastrnak had a hat trick - including his 100th career goal - Jake DeBrusk had two goals and Tuukka Rask made 32 saves to lead the Bruins to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.</p>

Highlights of the Bruins' 8-2 victory over Red Wings

David Pastrnak had a hat trick - including his 100th career goal - Jake DeBrusk had two goals and Tuukka Rask made 32 saves to lead the Bruins to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 8, Red Wings 2

IN BRIEF: David Pastrnak had a hat trick - including his 100th career goal - Jake DeBrusk had two goals and Tuukka Rask made 32 saves to lead the Bruins over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.

BRUINS RECORD: 4-1-0, 8 points

HIGHLIGHTS:

Pastrnak's milestone goal:

Hat trick for Pastrnak:

Anders Bjork makes it 6-2:

NEXT: Wednesday at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

What to Read Next