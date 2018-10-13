Highlights of the Bruins' 8-2 victory over Red Wings
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 8, Red Wings 2
IN BRIEF: David Pastrnak had a hat trick - including his 100th career goal - Jake DeBrusk had two goals and Tuukka Rask made 32 saves to lead the Bruins over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden.
BRUINS RECORD: 4-1-0, 8 points
HIGHLIGHTS:
Pastrnak's milestone goal:
That was goal No. 100 for @pastrnak96's career!
He becomes the third fastest in #NHLBruins history to reach that mark, doing so in his 259th game (Barry Pederson, 187; Dit Clapper, 247). pic.twitter.com/aWaZnlVQYG
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 13, 2018
Hat trick for Pastrnak:
Unleash the hats.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/TBprPlrXpG
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 13, 2018
Anders Bjork makes it 6-2:
Bjorkie is on the board.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/07DjSeH3Xp
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 13, 2018
NEXT: Wednesday at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.