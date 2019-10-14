Highlights from the Bruins' 4-2 win against the Ducks
FINAL SCORE: Bruins 4, Ducks 2
IN BRIEF: David Pastrnak was able to dominate against the Ducks on Monday afternoon logging all four of the team's goals. Jaroslav Halak stopped 30-of-32 Ducks shots en route to the Bruins' fifth win in six games to start the season.
BRUINS RECORD: 5-1-0 (10 points)
HIGHLIGHTS:
DAVID PASTRNAK BLASTS HOME POWER-PLAY GOAL
Ah, the @NHLBruins power play. It's just magical, isn't it? pic.twitter.com/IS8V7uP8bM
— NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2019
BRAD MARCHAND LAYS OUT PUNISHMENT, AVOID RETALIATION
We have achieved Peak Marchand https://t.co/vSZAPiK31l
— Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 14, 2019
PASTRNAK DOUBLES THE SCORE OFF FEED FROM MARCHAND
Name a more iconic duo than Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) and David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96). pic.twitter.com/eNbvJJYqdh
— NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2019
RICKARD RAKELL ANSWERS TO CUT LEAD IN HALF
This beauty of a snipe from Rakell makes it a one-goal game. #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/uNHvThAfnd
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 14, 2019
PASTRNAK NETS THE HAT TRICK
Here's No. 3. 🎩 @pastrnak96 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/SCT3iUTcjQ
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 14, 2019
PASTA TIP IT HOME ONCE AGAIN
And No. 4. 🍝 @pastrnak96 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/wgGYHCcnp0
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 14, 2019
HALAK MISHANDLES PUCK LEADING TO DUCKS GOAL
The steal and the feed by @ritchboiii pic.twitter.com/ThLGbIUMpi
— Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 14, 2019
UP NEXT:
Vs. Lightning, Thursday, 7 p.m., NESN
