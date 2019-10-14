Highlights from the Bruins' 4-2 win against the Ducks

FINAL SCORE: Bruins 4, Ducks 2

IN BRIEF: David Pastrnak was able to dominate against the Ducks on Monday afternoon logging all four of the team's goals. Jaroslav Halak stopped 30-of-32 Ducks shots en route to the Bruins' fifth win in six games to start the season.

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 5-1-0 (10 points)

HIGHLIGHTS:

DAVID PASTRNAK BLASTS HOME POWER-PLAY GOAL

BRAD MARCHAND LAYS OUT PUNISHMENT, AVOID RETALIATION

We have achieved Peak Marchand https://t.co/vSZAPiK31l — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 14, 2019

PASTRNAK DOUBLES THE SCORE OFF FEED FROM MARCHAND

Name a more iconic duo than Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) and David Pastrnak (@pastrnak96). pic.twitter.com/eNbvJJYqdh — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2019

RICKARD RAKELL ANSWERS TO CUT LEAD IN HALF

PASTRNAK NETS THE HAT TRICK

PASTA TIP IT HOME ONCE AGAIN

HALAK MISHANDLES PUCK LEADING TO DUCKS GOAL

The steal and the feed by @ritchboiii pic.twitter.com/ThLGbIUMpi — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 14, 2019

UP NEXT:

Vs. Lightning, Thursday, 7 p.m., NESN



