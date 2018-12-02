Highlights from Bruins' 4-2 loss to Red Wings originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

FINAL SCORE: Red Wings 4, Bruins 2

FROM HAGGERTY

David Backes had no luck earlier in the year offensively, and no he's getting all the good luck. He flipped a backhanded puck at the net from the sideboards in the closing seconds of the first, and it ended up bouncing off the stick of Dennis Cholowski and then into the net. Backes is getting rewarded for playing stronger and more aggressively in the offensive zone, and this was just another example of that. The hockey gods were smiling on that one.

The Bruins and Red Wings had all the fixings for an old time hockey moment when Tyler Bertuzzi and Brad Marchand started going at each other toward the end of the second period. Colby Cave stepped in to go after Bertuzzi, and then things nearly broke down into a line brawl as even Jimmy Howard and Tuukka Rask came close to going after each other. Instead the refs wouldn't allow the goalies to engage and once again the kinder, gentler NHL prevailed where a little barbarism would have been fun to watch play out. Ah well.

The nastiness between the Bruins and Red Wings started early in the second period when Luke Witkowski smoked David Krejci with an open ice hit in the neutral zone. It took nearly a minute before Joakim Nordstrom, of all people, dropped the gloves and challenged Witkowski, and it was over quickly. But that's two games in a row where Krejci has been green-lit by huge hits in the neutral zone, and been caught with his head down in the train tracks. This version of the Bruins doesn't scare anybody and opponents are showing it by taking runs at Boston's best players.

BOX SCORE

BRUINS RECORD: 14-8-4 (32 points), 4th in Atlantic Division

BACKES GETS THE GOOD BOUNCE

OLD TIME HOCKEY!

We almost had a full on donnybrook in Boston #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/5gNp6XDfgs — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 2, 2018

DONATO TIES IT AT 2

