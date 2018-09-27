Highlights from Bruins' 3-2 OT loss to Red Wings
FINAL SCORE: Red Wings 3, Bruins 2
In Brief: The Bruins started out strong, getting out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from David Pastrnak and Lee Stempniak. The Red Wings responded in the second period with power-play goals from Gustav Nyquist and Dennis Cholowski. Filip Zadina scored 24 seconds into overtime to seal the Red Wings' comeback victory.
Bruins Preseason Record: 5-0-2
Highlights:
Pastrnak's goal
Some solid hand-eye, we'd say. @pastrnak96 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/zV7FCd6fsj
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 27, 2018
Stempniak makes it 2-0
Stay hot, Stemper. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/Fqx7c3Q7DW
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 27, 2018
Red Wings get on the board
Nyquist on the power play. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/fas7HsszNK
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 27, 2018
Detroit ties it up
.@dcholowski27 👀 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/SwkzfPmUOp
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 27, 2018
Wings win in OT
Glenny and Zadina connect to win it in OT. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/JuzDxvHUy9
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 27, 2018
What's Next:
SATURDAY: vs. Flyers, 6 p.m. (end of exhibition season)