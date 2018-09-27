Highlights from Bruins' 3-2 OT loss to Red Wings

FINAL SCORE: Red Wings 3, Bruins 2

In Brief: The Bruins started out strong, getting out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from David Pastrnak and Lee Stempniak. The Red Wings responded in the second period with power-play goals from Gustav Nyquist and Dennis Cholowski. Filip Zadina scored 24 seconds into overtime to seal the Red Wings' comeback victory.

Bruins Preseason Record: 5-0-2

Highlights:

Pastrnak's goal

Stempniak makes it 2-0

Red Wings get on the board

Detroit ties it up

Story Continues

Wings win in OT

Glenny and Zadina connect to win it in OT. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/JuzDxvHUy9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) September 27, 2018

What's Next:

SATURDAY: vs. Flyers, 6 p.m. (end of exhibition season)



NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE