Highlights from Bronny James’ Wednesday draft combine scrimmage

The NBA draft combine is moving along, and after players had their measurements taken on Monday and participated in drills, they took part in scrimmages.

The second of those scrimmages was held on Wednesday, and Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, showed some promise there. He had impressed some with his jumping ability and performance in some shooting drills earlier this week.

With his father in attendance, the younger James struggled a bit with his shot in Wednesday’s scrimmage. But he had a few flashes of good play, especially when it came to his passing and defense.

He also gave a glimpse into his mindset on the defensive end.

"I always try to come out and play with the most effort… I try to play the right way. I play hard, and I will always play hard, and I feel like that shows up on the defensive end." — Bronny James on his defensive mindset

Defense may be the younger James’ best attribute right now. However, if he is going to remain in the draft and make it as a pro player, he will have to consistently contribute something offensively, and the key will likely be his 3-point shooting, especially off the ball.

