Highlights: Both Gach's heroics lead Utah men's basketball past Colorado in 74-72 overtime thriller

Both Gach’s career night sent Utah men’s basketball to a 74-72 victory over Colorado on Saturday in Salt Lake City. The teams played to a 64-64 draw at the end of regulation, setting up the pivotal overtime period. Gach scored a career-high 28 points, including three game-sealing free throws in overtime, to put Utah in position to win. The Runnin’ Utes end their regular season at 16-14 while the Buffs finish at 21-10 ahead of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament next week.

