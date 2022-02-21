Highlights: Boogie Ellis game-winner helps No. 17 USC men’s basketball prevail vs. Washington State, 62-60
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Boogie EllisAmerican basketball player
No. 17 USC men's basketball defeats Washington State by a final score of 62-60 on Sunday, Feb. 20 in Los Angeles. Junior guard Boogie Ellis drains the clutch jumper for a game-high 21 points to help the Trojans improve to 23-4 overall and 12-4 in Pac-12 play. WSU falls to 14-12 overall and 7-8 in confernce. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.