Highlights of Bills practice ahead of Broncos matchup in Week 10

The Buffalo Bills are onto their next matchup in Week 10.

Awaiting the Bills (5-4) is a clash against the Denver Broncos (3-5). As it typically is, on Wednesday (or Thursday this week with it being a Monday Night Football contest), Buffalo turns to page to their next foe by having their first day of practice in Orchard Park in preparation for that contest en route.

The Bills will hope their practice and attention to detail will pay off in the form of another win next weekend.

Check out highlights of the workout shared to social media below by local media and the team:

#bills practicing indoors today imo more energy and urgency than I’ve perceived in recent weeks #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/p4aOJHtc6Z — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) November 9, 2023

Josh Allen did all the normal throwing during the media portion of #Bills practice today.

Also some typical Josh Allen joking around. 60 seconds of proof here. pic.twitter.com/8MJQ0BAlor — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) November 9, 2023

I asked Latavius Murray why he felt it was the right time to have a 'players-only' offensive meeting. "We can play and beat anybody. A lot of times, It's getting redundant but it's us beating ourselves. So how can we avoid that?"#BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/oTxQ0Ko4dy — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 9, 2023

