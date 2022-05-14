Highlights of Bills 2022 rookie minicamp (video)

The Buffalo Bills welcomed their 2022 set of rookies to the field for the first time, officially.

All eight Bills selections from the NFL draft, undrafted rookie signees, and tryout players were all in Orchard Park over the weekend working out.

Check out some of the video highlights of the event from the team and local media outlets below:

Enjoy #BillsMafia Here’s your first look at #Bills first round pick Kaiir Elam from rookie minicamp today. First impression: Way bigger and taller than I thought. pic.twitter.com/ROfhky9LXk — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) May 13, 2022

Our first look at #Bills 1st round pick Kaiir Elam @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/wZ6zGuz5gk — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) May 13, 2022

Bills rookie minicamp video thread: First round pick Kaiir Elam: pic.twitter.com/me7AdTg4tj — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 13, 2022

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir: pic.twitter.com/sjeryrPdMS — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 13, 2022

Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford are the last two defensive players on the field after #Bills first rookie minicamp practice The two went through footwork drills and jogged the field after everyone else left pic.twitter.com/95bU9YmjS5 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) May 13, 2022

A beautiful day for football…..stretching: pic.twitter.com/1JrKikEuVr — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) May 13, 2022

Here's a look at #Bills 1st round pick Kaiir Elam on the field for Day 1 of rookie minicamp. pic.twitter.com/yfYpdqPTQk — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) May 13, 2022

1

1