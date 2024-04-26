Highlights of new Bears WR Rome Odunze

There was a lot of speculation about what the Chicago Bears would do with the ninth overall pick. While all the top defensive players and talented offensive tackles, they couldn’t pass up wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Odunze was incredible during his college career at Washington. He had over 1,100 yards in both 2022 and 2023. Last year, Odunze totaled more than 1,600 yards as Washington made it to the College Football Playoff. He has some great high-pressure experience as a result along with all of these great stats. It is a home run of a pick.

This is a wide receiver that can be explosive and he can go up and catch a football. With DJ Moore and Keenan Allen already in place, this is going to be an incredible receiver room. It could be both the best in the NFL and the best in Bears history.

The Bears selected Odunze’s friend Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick to kick off the night. Now, they get to come to Chicago together to start their careers in the NFL. These highlights are what Bears fans have to look forward to from Odunze:

