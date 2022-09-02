Highlights of new Bears WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Chicago Bears claimed wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette off of waivers on Thursday, adding another young speedster to the roster.

A fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Smith-Marsette appeared in eight games with one start as a rookie. He had five receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith-Marsette, 23, possesses 4.43 speed and playmaking ability in the downfield passing game. He’s a YAC machine and someone with a ton of upside entering his second season.

Considering the Bears are battling injuries at receiver — with Byron Pringle and Velus Jones Jr. currently sidelined and N’Keal Harry and Tajae Sharpe on IR — this is a great move by Chicago to bring a young talent in Smith-Marsette to the fold.

Check out highlights of Chicago’s newest wideout:

