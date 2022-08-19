Highlights from Bears win over Seahawks Thursday night

The Seattle Seahawks lost their only home game of the preseason to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

The Seahawks’ play was sloppy at best in front of a national audience and Drew Lock – who was inactive due to COVID-19 – missed a major opportunity to spring ahead in Seattle’s quarterback competition.

After Geno Smith got the start, third-string QB Jacob Eason came in in the second half and was able to put some points on the board. It was too little too late, however, and Chicago flies home with the 27-11 win.

Below are some of the highlights from Thursday night.

