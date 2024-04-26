Highlights of new Bears QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears have officially selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He was brought to Chicago to turn this franchise around. If he succeeds, he will be a legend in this town for a very long time.

General manager Ryan Poles got his guy. He moved off of Justin Fields, which couldn’t have been a fun decision, but he felt it had to be done. Poles has shown that winning football games is the most important thing to him. Now, Williams holds the keys to Poles’ legacy.

During his time at USC, Williams was an incredible player. He won a Heisman Trophy in 2022 and had a ton of success, which is the reason he is the No. 1 overall pick. Williams is now looking to translate that success to his NFL career, He has all of the tools needed to do well — along with an ideal situation in Chicago.

Williams’ play at USC had a lot of flare to it. He made big plays using his legs and arms. As productive as he was, he was also as entertaining as any player in the country. These are some of his best highlights:

Pre-order Caleb Williams Bears jersey

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Bears Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire