Highlights of new Bears punter Tory Taylor

The Chicago Bears made a statement with the selection of Iowa punter Tory Taylor in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

This came after overhauling the offense with quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Rome Odunze and offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie between Days 1 and 2.

General manager Ryan Poles did something that some consider to be foolish in the NFL draft. He selected a punter. In the fourth round. However, this isn’t any old punter. This is Taylor, who was the best punter in college football.

He averaged 48.2 yards per punt last season, setting the single-season punting record and earning recognition as the Ray Guy Award winner as the nation’s top punter.

Taylor is a great punter with impressive leg strength and the ability to be a game changer that flips the field. He could wind up being one of the best in the NFL at some point.

These are some of his highlights from Iowa that show just how good he is:

