Highlights: Auburn football surges in second half, defeats Oregon in top-20 matchup

Justin Herbert finishes with 242 yards passing and one touchdown, but No. 11 Oregon falls to No. 16 Auburn bu a 27-21 final on Saturday in Dallas, Texas. The Ducks had a 21-6 lead with 9:23 left in the third quarter on a Darrian Felix rushing touchdown. But the Tigers clawed back, scoring 21 straight points, capped by a touchdown pass from true freshman Bo Nix with 9 seconds remaining. The loss snaps Oregon's streak of seven straight season-opening wins.

