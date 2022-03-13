Highlights: Arizona surges in second half to beat UCLA, win Pac-12 Tournament Championship
Arizona used a dominant second half to beat UCLA 84-76 in the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament Championship Game. The Wildcats outscored the Bruins by 13 in the final 20 minutes after trailing 40-35 at the half. Bennedict Mathurin led the Wildcats with 27 points and seven assists, and was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. Christian Koloko had a double-double for the Wildcats with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jules Bernard led the Bruins with 19 points.