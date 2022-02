The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Phil Martelli pumped his left fist in the air, celebrating a win Michigan needed after J uwan Howard's swipe. The former Saint Joseph's coach filled in for the suspended Howard for the first of five games Wednesday night, and guided the Wolverines to a 71-62 win over Rutgers. After shaking hands with the visiting coaches and players along the sideline without incident, Martelli did a postgame TV interview near the blue block `M' at center court.