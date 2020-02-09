Highlights: Arizona State men's basketball stages comeback to edge USC 66-64 in Tempe

Arizona State men's basketball defeated USC 66-64 Saturday night in Tempe, marking the Sun Devils' seventh straight win over the Trojans at home. Remy Martin had a team-high 22 points for Arizona State, including the go-ahead layup with 19 seconds remaining in the game as the Sun Devils closed the game on a 7-0 run. Jonah Mathews had a season-high 22 points for USC, including five three-pointers. The Trojans led by as many of 13 points but went the last 4:50 without a field goal as the Sun Devils sealed the win.

