Highlights: Arizona State men's basketball stuns No. 22 Arizona on Alonzo Verge Jr.'s game-ender

In a thriller that is sure to be remember in the desert for years to come, Arizona State men's basketball came all the way back from down 22 points, to defeat cross-state rival No. 22 Arizona on a clutch basket from Alonzo Verge Jr. with 10.9 seconds remaining. The victory marked the largest comeback for the Sun Devils in the Bobby Hurley era. While Verge Jr. had the winning moment, it was Remy Martin's 24 points that led the way for the Sun Devils. It was the junior's 7th straight game with 20+ points. With Arizona State's win, the teams split the season series, as Arizona won the previous matchup earlier this month.

