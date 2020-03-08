Highlights: Arizona State men's basketball holds off late push from Washington State for 83-74 win

Arizona State men's basketball defeated Washington State 83-74 Saturday night in Tempe, snapping a three-game losing streak. Alonzo Verge Jr. led the Sun Devils with 20 points, adding seven rebounds; Remy Martin added 18 points. Tony Miller led Washington State with a career-high 21 points, while Volodymyr Markovetskyy had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Arizona State led by as many as 17 points in the second half before Washington State tied the game at 65, but the Sun Devils survived the late push to clinch a first round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament.

