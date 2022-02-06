Highlights: Arizona State men’s basketball upsets No. 3 UCLA in triple-overtime thriller, 87-84

Arizona State men’s basketball upsets No. 3 UCLA by a final score of 87-84 in triple-overtime on Saturday, Feb. 5 in Tempe. Marreon Jackson finishes with a team-high 24 points for the Sun Devils as ASU improves to 7-13 overall and 3-7 in Pac-12 play. UCLA drops to 16-4 overall and 8-3 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.