Highlights: Arizona State men’s basketball escapes late Oregon State push for 7th straight victory

Arizona State men's basketball squeezes out a 74-73 victory over Oregon State on Friday in Tempe to move to 19-8 overall and 10-4 in conference play. The Sun Devils are 9-1 in their last 10 games and Remy Martin continues to lead the charge as he finsihed with 17 points against the Beavers. OSU falls to 15-12 overall and 5-10 in Pac-12 play despite a game-high 25 points from forward Tres Tinkle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad