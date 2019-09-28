Highlights: Arizona State knocks off No. 15 Cal behind three Eno Benjamin touchdowns

Eno Benjamin delivered three rushing touchdowns to help ASU knock off No. 15 Cal by a 24-17 final Friday in Berkley. Benjamin finished with 100 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and the Sun Devils defense forced a four-and-out late in the fourth to help shake up conference play by taking down the last remaining unbeaten team in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears allowed 365 yards defensively and their streak of holding 11 straight opponents under 24 points ends.

