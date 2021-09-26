Highlights: Arizona State football finds offensive groove in 35-13 victory against Colorado in Pac-12 opener
Arizona State football begins conference play with a 35-13 victory versus Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Tempe. Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 18-of-25 pass attempts for 236 yards, while also carrying the ball seven times for 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Sun Devils improve to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference, while the Buffs drop to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play.