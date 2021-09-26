Highlights: Arizona State football finds offensive groove in 35-13 victory against Colorado in Pac-12 opener

Pac-12 Network

Oregon State football snapped a road losing streak of 24 games when traveling to USC after defeating the Trojans by a final score of 45-27 on Saturday, Sept. 25 in Los Angeles. Running back B.J. Baylor continues his outstanding season on the ground for the Beavers as he finished with 23 carries for 158 yards; marking his second game with 140-plus rushing yards this season. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Chance Nolan threw for four touchdowns, two interceptions and 213 yards on 15-of-19 pass attempts, while connecting with wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey five times for 102 yards (career-high) and two touchdowns. Oregon State improves to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in Pac-12 play. USC drops to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in conference.