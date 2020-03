Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak Thursday night with a dominant win over Washington State. After trailing at halftime, the Wildcats went on a 26-0 run in the second half to end WSU's upset hopes. Freshman Nico Mannion had a game-high 23 points and seven assists on the night, his most points in a Pac-12 game this season and one off his career-high.

