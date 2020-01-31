Highlights: Arizona men's basketball comes back late on Jemarl Baker Jr. three to beat Washington

Arizona took down Washington Thursday night in Seattle thanks to a late three from Jemarl Baker Jr. It was the first road win of the season for the Wildcats. Arizona was down by as many as nine points on the night, but clawed its way back in the final 10 minutes to secure the victory. Baker Jr. led all scorers on the night with a career-high 17 points, while Zeke Nnaji pulled down eight rebounds to go along with nine points in the contest.

Scroll to continue with content Ad