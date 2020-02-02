Highlights: Arizona men’s basketball uses interior presence to beat Washington State at Beasley

Pac-12 Networks' JB Long and Matt Muehlebach break down Arizona men's basketball 66-49 victory against Washington State on Saturday evening in Pullman. Arizona’s Stone Gettings finished with a season-high 19 points and 12 rebounds; his first double-double with the Wildcats. Arizona road sweeps the Washington schools and wins back-to-back true road games after starting off 0-4 this season. Washington State falls to 13-10 overall and 4-6 in Pac-12 play, while Arizona improves to 15-6 and 5-3 in conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad