Highlights: Arizona defeats UCLA 20-17 behind Grant Gunnell's 1st career start

True freshman quarterback Grant Gunnell led Arizona to a 20-17 win over UCLA in his first career start Saturday in Tucson, where he threw for 352 yards and one touchdown. The Wildcats now have their first three-game winning streak since 2017. For UCLA, running back Joshua Kelley notched his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, racking up 27 carries for 127 yards and one touchdown. Arizona, now 3-1, returns to action Saturday against Colorado at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 2:30 p.m. MT.

