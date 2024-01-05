Highlights from area high school boys and girls basketball from Dec. 18-Jan. 2

Just because there were a limited amount of area high school basketball games the past two weeks because of the holidays doesn't mean there weren't plan of top performances.

Among the notable accomplishments included:

Team of the Week (Sisseton Girls)

Actually, we know, it should be the Team of the Two Weeks. No. 2 Class A Sisseton improved its season record to 7-0 with three wins over the period.

The streak started Monday, Dec. 18 with a 100-12 (yes, that score is right) win over Richland, N.D. Senior guards Hannah Leverson (23 points and seven assists) and Emmalee Nielsen (25 points) led the way. Junior guard Ruby Rice added 13 points and 6-foot-2 junior center Krista Langager 10.

The next night, the Redmen blasted Redfield 76-25 with Langager going off for 38 points and 14 rebounds. Sisseton closed out the year on Dec. 29 with a 65-60 win over Sioux Valley that featured 28 points and 12 rebounds by Langager and 14 points by Nielsen.

With No. 1 Wagner losing, it's very possible coach Sara Lincoln's squad moves up to No. 1 in the next poll on Monday.

Sisseton's Krista Langager reaches for a pass against Red Cloud defenders Jewelia LeBeau (left) and Rhionna Brewer during the third-place game of the state Class A girls basketball tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the Watertown Civic Arena.

Game-Winning Plays

Kelli Stoecker, Faulkton Area Girls —The 5-foot-9 senior forward scored 17 points, with her final three being the biggest. She dribbled the length of the court after a missed free throw with six seconds left and canned a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in the Trojans' 47-46 win over Highmore-Harrold. Carley Cotton added 13 points for Faulkton Area.

Landon Larson, Potter County — The 6-3 junior scored on a conventional three-point play with 1.3 seconds to lift the Batters to a 58-56 win over Bridgewater-Emery in the Hoop City Classic at the Corn Palace.

Spencer Melius, Faulkton Area — Must be something in the water in Faulkton. The 5-10 sophomore guard scored the game-winning layup in the Trojans' 55-53 win over Burke in the Huron Holiday Classic. Melius played the hero, but 6-3 senior teammate Layne Cotton was the star. He went 15-for-23 from the field with finished with 34 points and six rebounds.

Other Girls Basketball Highlights

(From Reported Games, All Points Unless Otherwise Indicated)

Monday, Dec. 18 — Warner 48 (Stacia Carda 15, Lauren Marcuson 9 plus 11 rebounds, Kyra Marcuson 9-9), Northwestern 40 (Ana Ratigan 15 plus 9 rebounds, Ashley Haven 10, Ella Boekelheide 9-9); Arlington 83 (Addie Steffensen 21, Harley Johnson 15 plus 8 assists, Jaelyn Huntimer 11, Isabelle Steffensen 11), Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 23; Iroquois-Lake Preston 42 (Adison Moore 20 plus 9 rebounds, Faith Steffensen 15, Hadlee Holt 13 rebounds), Estelline-Hendricks 42 (Sadie Johnson 15).

Tuesday, Dec. 19 — Florence-Henry 50 (Taylor Watson 20, Caylin Kelly 12 plus 8 rebounds), Clark-Willow Lake 30 (Teyha Vig 9, Kamryn Nesheim 8); Faulkton Area 47 (Carley Cotton 25, Addison Melius 14), Wolsey-Wessington 37; Waubay-Summit 60 (Faith Larson 17 plus 10 assists, 7 steals and 7 rebounds and Eva Benike 13), Ipswich 41 (Brianna Geditz 11, Marley Guthmiler 10 plus 9 rebounds).

De Smet 53 (Megan Dylla 18, Hazel Luethmers 17), Deuel 31 (Camdyn Peterreins 12); Langford Area 50 (Alex Darling 19, Megan Gustafson 10), Wilmot 36 (Addison Heinje 18, Jada Cameron 11); Potter County 49 (Zoe Meinke 13, Olivia Mikkelsen 10), Leola-Frederick Area 31 (Sumption 13); Mobridge-Pollock 65 (Reagan Weisbeck, Tegan Konold, Charlie Henderson and Faith Heil each 10), Aberdeen Christian 16 (Chloe Bosma 8).

Hamlin's Addison Neuendorf looks to shoot while being guarded by Milbank's Isabella Anderson during a high school boys-girls basketball doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at the Hamlin Education Center. Hamlin's girls won 39-32.

Thursday, Dec. 21 — Hamlin 39 (Addie Neuendorf 18, Musonda Kabwe 10), Milbank 32 (Tyra Berry 13); Deuel 32 (Josie Anderson 17 plus 6 rebounds), Britton-Hecla 30 (Tiyanna Schott 10, Sterling Brassfield 8 plus 8 rebounds); Northwestern 46 (Tara Blachford 15, Ashley Haven `14), Waverly-South Shore 15; Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, Minn. 61, Canby, Minn. 45 (Brynn Kockelman 19); Webster Area 57 (Erin Sannes 17 plus 10 rebounds, Harley Johnson 14, Lydia Vogl 10 rebounds), Tiospa Zina 34 (Maya Deutschy 17 plus 6 rebounds); Estelline-Hendricks 61, Wilmot 34 (Addison Heinje 20 plus 12 rebounds, Jada Cameron 10).

Friday, Dec. 22 — Florence-Henry 75 (Caylin Kelly 23 plus 4 steals, Haley Hlavacek 12 and Taylor Watson 11 plus 8 assists and 5 steals), Britton-Hecla 21; McIntosh 54, Sunshine Bible Academy 32 (Brielle Jeffery 13, Betra Amare 12); Chester 50, Deubrook Area 46 (Kadence Bownde 12, Mataya Gouws 10); and Aberdeen Roncalli 66 (Ava Hanson 22, Morgan Helms 11), Herreid-Selby Area 34 (Jordyn Rossow 9 plus 9 rebounds).

Thursday, Dec. 28 — Edgerton, Minn. 68, Canby 49 (Emily Nelson 15, Brynn Kockelman 11); Florence-Henry 61 (Caylin Kelly 11 plus 7 rebounds and 6 steals, Taylor Watson 11 plus 8 assists, Reese Schmidt 17, Haley Hlavacek 10), Milbank 39 (Isabella Anderson 20, Siera Wenzl 10); Wolsey-Wessington 60, Waverly-South Shore 25 (Annie Stricherz 8); Groton Area 43 (Brooklyn Hansen 11, Jerica Locke 9 plus 4 assists), Aberdeen Christian 14 (Sophia Fogarty 9); Marshall, Minn. 71,, Hamlin 39 (Addison Neuendorf 15); Waubay-Summit 59, Wilmot 24 (Addison Heinje 18 plus 6 rebounds and 6 steals).

Friday, Dec. 29 — Iroquois-Lake Preston 49 (Hadlee Holt 17 plus 17 rebounds, Adison Moore 11, Kera Dubro 11 plus 9 rebounds), Highmore-Harrold 47; Sanborn Central 48, De Smet 45 (Hazel Luethmers 19 plus 7 rebounds); Warner 56 (Ava Nilsson 14, Lauren Marcuson 14 plus 10 rebounds, Stacia Carda 10 and Kyra Marcuson 10), Deubrook Area 51 (Kadence Bownje 16, Kylee Johnson 13, Mataya Gouws 11); Howard 48, Faulkton Area 35 (Kelli Stoecker 9 plus 9 rebounds, Carley Cotton 9, Olivia Hadrick 9).

Saturday, Dec. 30 — Aberdeen Roncalli 61 (Maddie Huber 19, Ava Hanson 15, McKenna O'Keefe 14), Webster Area 37 (Erin Sannes 14).

Tuesday, Jan. 2 — Warner 40 (Kyra Marcuson 14), Groton Area 28 (Kennedy Hansen 16); Flandreau 57 (Lizzie Pavlish 13, Lily Klein and Claire Sheppard 12 each), Castlewood 16 (Presley Knecht 6); De Smet 61 (Hazel Luethmers 28 plus 11 rebounds, Alyssa Anderson 15), Clark-Willow Lake 44 (Teyha Vig 11); Arlington 60 (Addie Steffensen 20 plus 7 rebounds, Jaelyn Huntimer 12 plus 7 rebounds and Jo Steeffensen 11 plus 7 steals), Madison 36.

Iroquois-Lake Preston 48 (Adison Moore 14, Becca Bich 11, Hadlee Holt 11 plus 15 rebounds), Hitchcock-Tulare 36 (Katelyn Schroeeder 13); Milbank 58 (Isabelle Anderson 21, Claire Snaza 16), Britton-Hecla 23 (Tiyanna Schott 7); Murray County Central, Minn. 48, Canby, Minn. 33 (Emily Nelson 9 plus 8 rebounds, Josie Frank 9 rebounds); Leola-Frederick Area 61 (Sofi Losure 17 plus 10 rebounds and 5 assists; Kaitlyn Mueller 13, Laura Sumption 12), Wilmot 43 (Addison Heinje 27).

Other Boys Basketball Highlights

Monday, Dec. 18 — Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 62 (Camden Hojer 19 plus 19 rebounds), Arlington 41 (Blake Maden 25 plus 17 rebounds); Dell Rapids St. Mary 60 (Trevon Beckman 23, Maverick LeBrun 18), De Smet 56 (Tom Aughenbaugh 24 plus 7 rebounds, Trace Van Regenmorter 14 plus 8 rebounds and George Jensen 11 plus 7 rebounds).

Tuesday, Dec. 19 — Castlewood 62 (Jamison Keszler 19, Bryon Laue 16, Lane Tedt 12, Luke Baumberger 9 plus 8 rebounds), Flandreau 57 (Alfie Henderson 18); Estelline-Hendricks 67 (Mattix Hausman 15, Wyat James 15, Caden Ching 12, Kyler Carlson 10), Iroquois-Lake Prston 62 (Lucas Peskey 25, Josh McMasters 24); Madison 73, Deubrook Area 41 (Jake Jorenby 22); Leola-Frederick Area 72 (Noah Kippley 21 plus 11 rebounds), Potter County 41 (Ryder Falkenhagen 13, Jhett Simon 12); Mobridge-Pollock 77 (Unique White Twin 20, Shane Henderson 19, Jackson EIsemann 14), Aberdeen Christian 61 (Joey Johnson 22); Sisseton 53 (Austin Kohl 12, Christian Shepherd 11), Redfield 20 (Tristen O'Daniel 9); Sioux Valley 71 (Maxwell Engebretson 19, Alec Squires 14), Beresford 41.

De Smet 54 (Kadyn Fast 12, Van Regenmorter 8-9), Deuel 39 (Trey Maaland 19); Clark-Willow Lake 72 (Aaron Zemlicka 19, Emmerson Larson 17 plus 9 rebounds, Bo Begeman 13, Jack Helkenn 11 plus 8 rebounds), Florence-Henry 57 (Carson Vavruska 30, James Schroeder 10); Baltic 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 34 (Carson Griffith 10, Blake DeVries 10 rebounds); Waubay-Summit 46 (Camden Neilan 14, Traveion Neilan 11 plus 9 rebounds and Jackson Wohlleber 10 points), Ipswich 39 (Trevor Heinz 18); Wilmot 59 (Maddox Foss 16, Ethan Schwenn 13), Langford Area 35 (Kalen Godel 18 plus 7 rebounds and 6 steals); Wolsey-Wessington 57, Faulkton Area 40 (Layne Cotton 22 plus 8 rebounds).

Hamlin's Tyson Stevenson shoots against Milbank's Emmett Hanson during a high school boys-girls basketball doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at the Hamlin Education Center. Hamlin's boys won 63-43.

Thursday, Dec. 21 — Groton Area 61 (Lane Tietz 22, Jacob Zak 16, Keegen Tracy 15), Aberdeen Roncalli 50 (Maddox Miller 25, Parker Grieben 10); Warner 60 (Hunter Cramer 20, Brodey Sauerwein 13), Florence-Henry 50 (Carson Vavruska 23); Hamlin 63 (Easton Neuendorf 28, Tyson Stevenson 17), Milbank 43 (Jaxson Wildung 20).

Tiospa Zina 64 (Calvin Fish 21 plus 11 rebounds, Storm Sierra 13), Webster Area 41 (Ian Lesnar 11, Jeron McCreary 8 rebounds); Deuel 53 (Trey Maaland 28), Jaxon Peterreins 9, Gabe Sather 9 plus 7 rebounds), Britton-Hecla 41 (Jaxon Zuehlke 11 plus 10 rebounds); De Smet 61 (Grant Wilkinson 12, Kadyn Fast 9 plus 7 rebounds), Iroquois-Lake Preston 21 (Lucas Peskey 9 plus 6 rebounds).

Friday, Dec. 22 — Ipswich 62 (Chet Peterson 17 plus 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals; Jace Konsor 16 and Trevor Heinz 16 plus 7 rebounds), Wilmot 33 (Maddux Foss 9); Sunshine Bible 55 (Trey Thieman 17 plus 6 assists and Dominic Kalacinski 12 plus 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals).

Thursday, Dec. 28 — Milbank 57 (Garrett Mertens 27, Jackson Wildung 15 plus 7 rebounds); Lac qui Parle Valley, Minn. 56 (Kaden Moleer 20, Davis Patzer 12); Aberdeen Roncalli 67 (Maddox Miller and Aiden Fisher each 21), Webster Area (Jack Shoemaker 15, Ian Lesnar 14); Waubay-Summit 53 (Jackson Wohlleber 17 plus 7 assists, Traveion Neilan 12 plus 10 rebounds), Wilmmot 35 (Jaxen Dockter 10); Lemmon 55, Langford Area 19 (Rennan Bruns 11, Kalen Godel 7 rebounds).

Friday, Dec. 29 — Florence-Henry 65 (Carson Vavruska 25, Logan Vavruska 12, Ty Bergh 12 pluys 10 rebounds), Tri-State 38 (Kaleb Foltz 8 plus 8 rebounds and Isaiah Rydell 8); Pine Ridge 73, Groton Area 62 (Lane Tietz 21, Jacob Zak 14); Cordova, Tenn. 63, Hamlin 57 (Tyson Stevenson 23 and Easton Neuendorf 16 plus 6 assists and 4 steals).

Saturday, Dec. 30 — Waverly-South Shore 43 (Colton Kranz 14, Zach Ries 13), Elkton-Lake Benton 54 (Carson Griffith 17; Estelline-Hendricks 60 (Wyat James 23, Braxton Pravecek 11, Kyler Carlson 10), Deuel 53 (Trey Maaland 29); Castlewood 71 (Bryon Laue 21 plus 12 rebounds, Lane Tvedt 15), Madison 39; Ipswich 58 (Jace Konsor 24, Trevor Heinz 17, Chet Peterson 11 plus 11 rebounds).

Timber Lake 40; Clark-Willow Lake 62 (Bo Begeman and Jack Helkenn 14 each, Emmerson Larson 12, Sullivan Felberg 12), Chamberlain 47; Lyman 63, Langford Area 31 (Rennan Bruns 10, Kalen Godel 12 rebounds); De Smet 52 (Grant Wilkinson 16 plus 9 rebounds, Kadyn Fast 12 plus 7 rebounds), Chester Area 24,

Tuesday, Jan. 2 — Groton Area 69 (Lane Tietz 26, Ryder Johnson 16, Jacob Zak 12 plus 10 rebounds and 8 assists), Warner 34 (Zach Evans 12, Brodey Sauerwein 10 plus 7 rebounds); Redfield 33 (Justin Ratigan 11), Langford Area 18 (Jacob Samson 12, Kalen Godel 12 rebounds), Milbank 80 (Joe Schulte 17 plus 7 rebounds, Yohana Ajwanga 16 plus 8 rebounds, Garrett Mertens 13), Britton-Hecla 17; Leola-Frederick Area 69 (Noah Kippley 17, Milo Sumption 11), Wilmot 41 (Keitrick Genia 12 plus 10 rebounds); Ipswichy 64 (Jace Konsor 21, Chet Peterson 17 plus 8 rebounds and 5 assists), Northwesern 34 (Lincoln Woodring 16); Hitchcock-Tulare 62 (Jackson Maynard 22, Patrick Maynard 20, Erik Salmen 15), Iroquois-Lake Preston 56 OT (Lucas Peskey 15, Josh McMasters 10).

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: A review of what happened in area high school basketball the past two weeks