Highlights: Anthony Brown’s 30-yard touchdown run clinches No. 11 Oregon’s 31-24 comeback win vs. Fresno State

No. 11 Oregon endured a scare from unranked Fresno State, to come-from-behind and take its season opener by a final of 31-24 on Saturday, September 4th in Eugene. With the game tied and three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, quarterback Anthony Brown had to pick up two yards on fourth down to keep the Ducks’ drive alive. He did that and a whole lot more, finding the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Ducks a lead they would not relinquish. Throughout the game, it was the running attack that saved the Ducks from the upset, with Brown (62 yards, 1 TD), Travis Dye (64 yards, 1 TD), and CJ Verdell (71 yards, 1 TD) all contributing on the ground. The victory extended the Ducks home win streak to 13 games.