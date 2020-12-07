Highlights: Amon-Ra St. Brown snags four touchdowns as No. 20 USC blows out Washington State 38-13 to remain undefeated
No. 20 USC football downs Washington State 38-13 on Sunday, Dec. 6 to move to 4-0 on the season and remain atop of the Pac-12 South standings. In the first quarter, quarterback Kedon Slovis connected with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the end-zone four times to help the Trojans jump out to an early 28-0 lead. Slovis threw for five first-half touchdowns against the Cougars; most for a USC quarterback since Cody Kessler had five in the first half vs Notre Dame in 2014. Washington State falls to 1-2 on the season with the road loss.