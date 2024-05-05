Highlights from AJ McCarron’s big day for the St. Louis Battlehawks

The St. Louis Battlehawks, led by former Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback AJ McCarron earned their fifth straight victory on Saturday thanks to the strong play of McCarron taking down the Houston Roughnecks 22-8.

After getting off to a bit of a slow start against the Roughnecks, McCarron found his rythmn on his way to going 24-of-37 on his pass attempts for 255 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

With the victory, McCarron and the Battlehawks move to 5-1 on the season in the UFL.

Following the impressive performance, the X account (formerly Twitter) of the Battlehawks released McCarron’s highlights.

Take a look!

McCarron will have a homecoming of sorts next weekend when the Battlehawks travel to Birmingham to take on the undefeated Stallions at 3 p.m. CT on FOX.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire