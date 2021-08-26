Highlights from Aaron Rodgers’ press conference on Thursday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers answered questions from the media for a little over 20 minutes on Thursday. He talked in-depth about a range of topics, including the maturity of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the receiver group, Jordan Love’s opportunity, Super Bowl or bust, rookie center Josh Myers and vaccines.

Here are some highlights of the NFL MVP’s press conference:

On maturity of MVS

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Rodgers appreciates the maturation of receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to start Year 4. "I don't want to talk about the receiver. I want to talk about the person," Rodgers said. "The person is in a way different headspace. He is so settled mentally. Very clear, very present." Rodgers called Valdes-Scantling a "true professional" and a "leader" in the receiver room who is "very comfortable" in the Packers scheme. He credited the maturity off the field as a big driver of his consistency on the field during training camp.

Excited about the top 4 at WR

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Rodgers isn't worried about his weapons. In fact, he's downright giddy about his four top receivers entering 2021. "When you look at those four receivers we have at the top of the depth chart, pretty special. You've got the best guy in the league, and three incredible role players, and that's said with the utmost amount of respect. Guys who, all three of them, very settled, stable guys mentally off the field, allows them to be very focused competitors on the field. Allen and Marquez and Randall have had really good camps. They all bring a lot of different things to the table. Those guys have been a big part of us gelling on offense. Offensively, perimeter-wise, we've had a really good camp." The answer came after Rodgers was asked to describe the quality of his own performance during training camp. He first pointed to his accuracy before shifting attention to the receiver group. "I think it's been a good camp. I felt good from the beginning," Rodgers said.

Story continues

On Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) participate in training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Rodgers said Jordan Love missed an opportunity to face a complicated Jets defense during last Saturday's preseason game but he's happy the Packers backup quarterback will get a chance to face starters from the Bills defense on Saturday in the finale. "This will be great for him. Starters, and that Bills defense is aggressive and throws a bunch of different looks, that will be good for him," Rodgers said. Rodgers pointed to footwork against live competition as the best development opportunity for Love. The 2020 first-round pick is recovering from a shoulder injury, but he has participated at practice all week, and Rodgers sure sounded like he's expecting Love to play against the Bills.

On Josh Myers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY NETWORK

A mishap during Thursday's practice between Rodgers and rookie center Josh Myers frustrated the NFL MVP, but Rodgers called it a "great teaching moment." "I was very gentle and patient early in camp, and there has to be a switch because we're getting a little closer (to the start of the regular season). It's important he feels the urgency in my demeanor moving forward, especially with a young player (Royce Newman) playing next to him. We need him to play more like a veteran and not like a rookie," Rodgers said. Rodgers said the situation in practice was something the quarterback and center had talked about previously, but only once. "I'm guessing, knowing him a little bit now, that will be his one-time mistake on that," Rodgers said. Myers, a second-round pick, is the assumed starter at center going into Week 1.

On Super Bowl or bust in 2021

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Rodgers understands the pressure of going into the 2021 season with so much unknown past this year. "Look, I think we all know what's at stake," Rodgers said. Rodgers' future is up in the air past 2021, and a difficult salary-cap situation could make it very difficult for the Packers to keep the roster together going into 2022. "It's Titletown. It's championship or disappointment just about every year," Rodgers said. The idea is to keep the right perspective and focus on this season. "I think we're all going to try and enjoy this one a little more," Rodgers said.

On vaccinations

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) participates in training camp at Ray Nitschke Field, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Rodgers confirmed he is vaccinated. "Yeah, I've been immunized," Rodgers said. "There's guys on the team that haven't been vaccinated. I think it's a personal decision. I'm not going to judge those guys."

1

1