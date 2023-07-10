Highlights: 4-star Georgia commit Marques Easley

6-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackle Marques Easley committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on July 8. Easley committed to Georgia despite not putting the Bulldogs in his top three just a few weeks ago.

Easley is ranked as a four-star recruit and is a member of the class of 2024. The four-star picked Georgia over Tennessee, Alabama, and Oklahoma.

Marques Easley plays high school football and basketball for Kankakee High School in Kankakee, Illinois. The elite offensive tackle is the No. 261 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 21 player at his position. Easley is the No. 5 recruit in Illinois in the rising senior class.

On film, Easley shows great mobility. Easley gets downhill quickly and is a very effective run blocker. The four-star is good at pulling, which would be very helpful for him if he ever bumps inside and plays offensive guard. Easley primarily played left tackle for Kankakee as a junior.

Georgia football offensive line coach Stacy Searels helped the Dawgs gain four commitments along the offensive front in early July.

Easley joins fellow Georgia offensive line commitments Michael Uini, Marcus Harrison, Daniel Calhoun, Nyier Daniels, and Malachi Toliver. The Bulldogs already hold 26 total commitments and the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Let’s take a look at Marcus Easley’s junior season highlights via Hudl:

