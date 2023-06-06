Highlights of 4-star DT Justin Greene, Georgia’s newest 2024 commit

On Tuesday, the Georgia Bulldogs received some good news when 4-star in-state defensive tackle Justin Greene announced his commitment to UGA.

At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Greene ranks as the nation’s No. 101 overall player and No. 17 ranked player in the state of Georgia.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia native picked the Bulldogs over Auburn, LSU, South Carolina.

Greene was first-team all-region as a junior. In 2022, he recorded 63 tackles, 11 quarterback hurries, 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and two pass breakups.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some film from Greene’s junior season below:

Georgia’s class of 2024 now has 17 commitments and is No. 1 in the nation.

“I am confident that the legendary coaching staff at the University of Georgia will provide the necessary guidance and support to reach my full potential,” he said on his Twitter announcement. “I am fully committed to the grind.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire