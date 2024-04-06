HIGHLIGHTS: #21 Rambelles sweep the doubleheader against Cameron

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The twenty-first ranked Angelo State Rambelles opened up their final homestand play against the Cameron Aggies, Friday afternoon in a doubleheader.

Angelo State would get on the board first, but add on more as Abby Brand stepped up to the plate. A single bunt to third and a Cameron error would keep her moving as Ashton Dirner slid home safe to add on another run for the Rambelles in the second inning.

Not out of the second yet, Averie Gunther wanted a piece, with a huge swing letting that ball fly, a double to the left center field to bring home Brand and advance Gunther to second.

Laylonna Applin would add another in the second, a dagger hit through the right field, to pick up the single and score in Gunther.

The Rambelles shut out the Aggies in game one, a 6-0 final as they looked to add on another victory in game two.

Heading into game two, the Rambelles would start this one trailing after Cameron got on the board in the first, but they would quickly tie it up before Cameron took the lead again in the second.

Abby Brand, again for the Rambelles, a ground ball rolling passed second would score in Layni Tanner and allow Ashton Dirner to advance to third to tie the game up again, this time at 2-all.

Not for long, Cameron would jump back in front of Angelo State but Keilei Garcia comes up clutch, bottom of the fourth, a huge swing making contact with the ball. A one run homer for Garcia to make it a 4-3 ball game, Aggies in front.

Cameron would try and add on more in the fifth, but Laylonna Applin not letting that happen, catching the ball with the snag sending the Aggies back into their dugouts and off the board.

The 21st ranked Rambelles pick up the come from behind, walk-off win, a 5-4 victory in the eighth, looking to sweep the series tomorrow, Saturday, April 6th at one.

