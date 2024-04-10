HIGHLIGHTS: #21 Rambelles split the doubleheader against the Dustdevils

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 21st ranked Rambelles opened up their three game series against the Texas A&M Dustdevils with a doubleheader, Tuesday evening.

In game one of the doubleheader, the Dustdevils would strike first getting one run across, but not until the bottom of the fourth inning where Keilei Garcia would get things started and in fashion. A two-run home run to score herself and Tatiana Trotter to put the Rambelles in front by one.

Not out of the fourth yet, Ashton McMillan tacked on two more runs for Angelo State hitting a double to score in Ashton Dirner and Erin Plunkett behind her.

Angelo State led 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth, but still had room for more. Averie Gunther hit her first home run of the season, and just like Garcia, in style as well, a two-run home run to score in Laynee Crooks and herself.

The 21st ranked Rambelles picked up the run-rule victory in game one, a 9-1 win over the Dustdevils.

Heading into game two, it was a different story, the Rambelles struggled to hit the ball much.

Texas A&M International would get two across off a two-run home run but Torrey Hogan would end the inning, sending the Dustdevil batter to the dugout swinging.

Matie Wolkow would come in as pitcher in game two as well, to relieve Hogan. Texas A&M International would get under one of her pitches for a nice fly ball, but Abby Brand makes the snag to keep the Dustdevils from adding on anymore runs.

In the sixth inning, Texas A&M International would really try to add on more and make the Rambelles work for it on defense. The Texas A&M International batter would hit the ground ball, but Layni Tanner wouldn’t take her eyes off it, making the grab, with the short throw to Zoey De Baca at first base to end the inning.

The 21st ranked Rambelles fall in game two of the doubleheader, a 2-0 ball game, but will go for the series win tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m.

