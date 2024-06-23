HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 U.P. Football All-Star Game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Full highlights from the 2024 U.P. Football All-Star Game, which saw Team Red defeat Team Black by a score of 49-25.

Below are the awards for each team:

TEAM RED

Most Valuable Offensive Player: Trevor Theuerkauf, Menominee

Most Valuable Defensive Player: Kaydin Lujan, Sault Ste. Marie

Jack Audette Character Award: Kai Lacar, Negaunee

TEAM BLACK

Most Valuable Offensive Player: Matthew Colavecchi, Iron Mountain

Most Valuable Defensive Player: Ben Johnson, Escanaba

Jack Audette Character Award: James Thomson, Negaunee

