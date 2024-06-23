HIGHLIGHTS: 2024 U.P. Football All-Star Game
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Full highlights from the 2024 U.P. Football All-Star Game, which saw Team Red defeat Team Black by a score of 49-25.
Below are the awards for each team:
TEAM RED
Most Valuable Offensive Player: Trevor Theuerkauf, Menominee
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Kaydin Lujan, Sault Ste. Marie
Jack Audette Character Award: Kai Lacar, Negaunee
TEAM BLACK
Most Valuable Offensive Player: Matthew Colavecchi, Iron Mountain
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Ben Johnson, Escanaba
Jack Audette Character Award: James Thomson, Negaunee
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJMN - UPMatters.com.