Highlights from the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, Flag Football competition

We can now look towards Super Bowl 58 as the NFC won the Pro Bowl Games with an overall score of 64-59.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson broke up a pass from Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, creating a turnover on downs with four seconds remaining.

Stroud led all quarterbacks with 173 yards on 18-of-22 passing, while Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith led the NFC in passing with 154 yards on 15-of-21 passing.

Allen was among the standouts, with 90 receiving yards on nine catches, including three touchdowns receiving and one passing.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had three touchdown catches, including one from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had ten catches for 117 yards and a TD for the NFC.

The All-Pro center exited what could be his final Pro Bowl.

