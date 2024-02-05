Highlights from the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, Flag Football competition
We can now look towards Super Bowl 58 as the NFC won the Pro Bowl Games with an overall score of 64-59.
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson broke up a pass from Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud to Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, creating a turnover on downs with four seconds remaining.
Stroud led all quarterbacks with 173 yards on 18-of-22 passing, while Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith led the NFC in passing with 154 yards on 15-of-21 passing.
Allen was among the standouts, with 90 receiving yards on nine catches, including three touchdowns receiving and one passing.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had three touchdown catches, including one from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had ten catches for 117 yards and a TD for the NFC.
Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce rocking the tank top
Jalen Hurts
.@JalenHurts is ready to rep for the NFC.
Tyreek Hill
Tyreek Hill hit the ✌️ and the fake injury celly after the TD
Peyton Manning calls trick play
Pitchy pitchy woo woo!
Jalen Hurts --CeeDee Lamb
A.J. and DeVonta aren't going to like this.
CeeDee TD!!
Jalen Hurts drops Philly Special
Jalen Hurts was *THAT CLOSE* to catching the Philly Special
Jalen vs. Jalen
Jalen vs. Jalen
Geno Smith vs. Denzel Ward
TAKE IT FROM EM' 🙌@denzelward | #ProBowlGames
Trick play
C.J. Stroud to Keenan Allen to Evan Engram for the TD
Eagles
Vibes are fun
Patrick Surtain
Pat Surtain II pick-six. What a second quarter for the AFC!
Hurts/Kelce
Dynamic duo@JasonKelce x @JalenHurts
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 4, 2024
Coach Kelce
Who said O-Linemen can't MOVE!?
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 4, 2024
Tug of War
Another sweet, sweet victory for the NFC
Jason Kelce
The All-Pro center exited what could be his final Pro Bowl.
What it's all about
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2024
Landon Dickerson
Pro Bowl ✅
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 4, 2024