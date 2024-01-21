Highlights: 2024 Men's Tour Down Under, Stage 6
Watch highlights from final stage of the Men's Tour Down Under, a 128.2 km journey from Unley to Mount Lofty.
Watch highlights from final stage of the Men's Tour Down Under, a 128.2 km journey from Unley to Mount Lofty.
Seven months after Amanda Nunes' retirement, the UFC has a new women's bantamweight champion.
The Packers and 49ers were in a tight game deep into the fourth quarter.
Winner by murky decision.
The 49ers narrowly avoided a major upset loss to the Packers.
Kyle Shanahan's timeout usage before halftime was odd.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
The Ravens are living their best lives right now.
The former Dayton coach took drifting to a new level.
The game resumed after approximately 10 minutes with Maignan back in net for AC Milan.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
The Bills are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Chiefs. Every other game has a line of at least 6.5 points or more.
Morris has been the Rams' defensive coordinator for the past three seasons.
While Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was making history, Utah and UCLA were earning big wins.
Siakam had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists two days after being traded.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Don't take a vacation from making your roster better. Check out these great pickups who can help you for the rest of the season.
The Astros are adding to their bullpen the best reliever in baseball the past seven seasons.
We've got you covered on all four divisional playoff matchups this weekend.