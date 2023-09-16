Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 20
Watch the action from Stage 20 of the Vuelta a España, a 208-kilometer ride from Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama.
Not often you see both father and son imitated after a touchdown.
Tennessee hasn't won at Florida since 2003.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Ekeler's absence will be an obstacle for the Chargers' offense. The team might be missing players on the other side of the ball on Sunday, as well.
The AL East and the likely first-round playoff bye that comes with it are up for grabs.
Rodgers is not ready to retire after tearing his Achilles tendon at 39 years old.
Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Taylor was widely criticized during the Chiefs' season-opener for getting an early jump on the ball.
The magic number before a player gets flagged? Four.
These overlooked college football weekends are often when the some of the most shocking upsets of the season emerge.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the big NFC matchup between the Eagles and Vikings.
Jason Fitz is joined by a star-studded cast of celebrity guests to take one final look back at NFL Week 1 and look ahead to Week 2. Fitz kicks things off with a couple flaming hot takes based off last week's action before Geoff Schwartz joins to give his take on why offensive lines have been struggling early. JJ Watt tunes in to catch up with Fitz and give his perspective on retirement and early defensive line dominance. Later, country superstar Chris Young joins to discuss the hot start for his beloved Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns, and actor/comedian Rob Riggle talks about his expectations for his Kansas City Chiefs, along with a wild prediction for their upcoming game against Jacksonville.
Philadelphia is a 6.5-point favorite in its home opener against the Vikings.
Players will be on the field in London while animated versions of them play in "Andy's room."
If anything, the era of NIL and the transfer portal is leveling the playing field at the top of college football.
Hopefully you didn't like home teams and overs in Week 1.