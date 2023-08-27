Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
Watch the best action from Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España, where cyclists went on a hilly 181.8 km course from Mataró to Barcelona.
Watch the best action from Stage 2 of the Vuelta a España, where cyclists went on a hilly 181.8 km course from Mataró to Barcelona.
At 26, Simone Biles is now the oldest woman to win a U.S. all-around title.
France medaled in the past two World Cups, and is a favorite to do so again at the Paris Olympics next summer.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Two NFL preseason games have been suspended in the past week.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
A late penalty kick from Bruno Fernandes sealed the win for United.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
The demand to see Messi in America is only rising, with ticketing agencies reporting wild numbers for Saturday's Inter Miami-Red Bulls match in New York. Will Messi actually play?
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
These six players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."