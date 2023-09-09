Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 14
Watch the action from Stage 14 of the Vuelta a España, a 156.5-kilometer ride from Sauveterre-de-Béarn to Larra-Belagua.
Watch the action from Stage 14 of the Vuelta a España, a 156.5-kilometer ride from Sauveterre-de-Béarn to Larra-Belagua.
The Cougars delivered some déjà vu.
Two teams ranked in the top five of the preseason AP Top 25 already have a loss.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The 30-year-old will reportedly stay with the Colts for the next four years.
A lack of commitment and continuity once again thwarts the Americans’ quest for gold in a loss to Germany in the World Cup semis.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
One of the worst contracts in MLB history might be getting messier.
Many observers were left wondering why Taylor was allowed to repeatedly line up where he did while appearing to get an early jump on the snap.
Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.
Jones has said he's willing to take his holdout into Week 8.
Are you ready for the 2023 fantasy football season to start? Antonio Losada kicks things off with a Week 1 TNF breakdown.