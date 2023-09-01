Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 7
Check out the action from Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España, where cyclists endured a 200.8km ride from Utiel to Oliva.
On Sept. 1, the Braves have a 28% chance of winning the World Series. What can that tell us about the season's final month?
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
What drama will this NFL season bring?
Louisville is a 7.5-point favorite at Georgia Tech.
Jerry Jones has more money than you.
The Cleveland Guardians added three pitchers Thursday, while the Cincinnati Reds picked up two outfielders.
Football that counts returns to Thursday nights.
“You can’t see him do rehab. You can’t see all the stuff that he does to get back on the court,” Vučević said of Ball. The veteran center understands the point guard’s importance to the Bulls and how the team is under pressure to improve on last season.
The former world No. 1 reached the third round in her first Grand Slam since early 2020.
College football is here, and Week 1 will bring us action from Thursday all the way through Monday.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
Here's how to watch this week's college football games, including Thursday's Big Ten kickoff.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
"We don't need to worry about it."
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
Rubiales previously said he would not resign from his post.
No team has won three straight national titles since Minnesota in the 1930s.
Lance figures to get a lot of playing time on Friday night against the Chargers.