Highlights: 2023 Vuelta a España, Stage 11
Check out the action from Stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, where cyclists faced a 163.2-kilometer ride from Lerma to Laguna Negra.
Check out the action from Stage 11 of the Vuelta a España, where cyclists faced a 163.2-kilometer ride from Lerma to Laguna Negra.
The return of the college football season was glorious, but now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde highlight the biggest matchups in Week 2 of college football including Alabama vs. Texas, Texas A&M vs. Miami, & Colorado vs. Nebraska.
Sal Vetri debuts his trade tips series by revealing some keys to getting deals done this fantasy football season.
Israel Adesanya is closing ground on the legendary Anderson Silva as the greatest middleweight in MMA history. He's still in his prime and has an opportunity to add to his list of accomplishments.
"I had three starting quarterbacks tell me no yesterday."
We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we’re making some changes to Fantasy Football Live this season!
Before the season kicks off, let's get some player prop bets.
Ben Shelton is the youngest American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Michael Chang in 1992.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season!
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Alcaraz's next match.
Georgia stayed at No. 1 while Florida State jumped up to No. 4.
Gauff defeated Ostapenko in just 68 minutes, the shortest women's singles match of the tournament.
Every bettor looks for live underdogs in the first week, and it’s not a bad idea to start by circling the divisional matchups.
Week 1 is finally here! Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal our new weekly segment 'People's Panic Meter' that will solicit fantasy issues that people are having over their fantasy teams throughout the season. The two then share their top ten biggest and boldest predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
Keys needed just 1:01 to defeat Pegula, knocking out the second top-three seed in the women's bracket in two days.
The former interim heavyweight champion rebounded from a disappointing loss to Jon Jones in a heavyweight title fight in March by pummeling Serghei Spivac on Saturday in the main event of UFC Paris.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.