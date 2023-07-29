Highlights: 2023 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 7
Watch the action from Stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes, a 90 km stage from Lannemezan to the summit of the Col du Tourmalet.
Watch the action from Stage 7 of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes, a 90 km stage from Lannemezan to the summit of the Col du Tourmalet.
Here's how to watch Saturday's fight, UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2.
The Mets will receive Rangers prospect Luisangel Acuña in return.
Follow along with rumors, deals and reactions as we near Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.
When you need to wake up to catch the 2023 Women's World Cup, where to watch and more.
Before taking off on its traditional summer break, F1 descends into the Ardennes Forest and the idyllic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Jamaica's first World Cup victory and France's late goal over Brazil set up a must-win for Brazil to advance out of the group stage.
The radio hosts reportedly called a female sportscaster "Barbie" and thought she was a cheerleader.
Why did Darnell Wright pass his conditioning test with flying colors? Maybe because he was aiming a little bit higher than he should have.
The Yankees' recent emphasis on rising young talent has led to an aging, unreliable lineup overly reliant on one star.
Witherspoon is the last first-rounder to agree to a deal.
We are hurtling toward peak fantasy football draft season, so there's no better time to start your draft prep with our rankings!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football tight end rankings for 2023 draft season!
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Poirier has surged to a -150 favorite at BetMGM, while Gaethje is the underdog for the fourth time in his last five fights.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers some waiver wire pickup suggestions as we close out Week 16.
The USWNT has seen good ratings two matches into the 2023 Women's World Cup.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Sterling Sharpe didn't have a long career, but he was great.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan offered a wide range of announcements, but few specifics, in a player memo.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is facing a four-game NCAA suspension to start the 2023 season.