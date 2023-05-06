Highlights: 2023 La Vuelta Femenina - Stage 4

In his first fight in his native Mexico since 2011, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez puts his undisputed super middleweight title on the line Saturday against unheralded John Ryder.
Follow along as UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in Saturday's main event at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.
The Rangers' season ended with a collapse against the Devils.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.
F1 makes its first of three visits to the United States this weekend as it invades the Hard Rock Stadium complex for the second-ever Miami Grand Prix.
Chloe's Dream and Freezing Point were euthanized after sustaining an injuries during undercard races.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Chris Ballard didn't want to see Anthony Richardson be a superstar on another team.
The Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched just hours before post time.
Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, is offering new perspective on their breakup in court filings.
Demetrious Johnson is 36 years old and near the end of his magnificent MMA career. But his conditioning is still elite and it is what led him to victory in his rubber match with Adriano Moraes on Friday in the main event of ONE Championship’s U.S. debut.
Joel Embiid won in the pregame, but the Celtics won when it mattered.
While Red Bull has no peer in the F1 field right now, there are plenty of storylines to watch for behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Sha'Carri Richardson now has more sub-10.80 finishes than Flo-Jo.
Check out our first batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
The King of Clay has withdrawn to continue rehabbing his injured hip.
Denver looks to go up 3-0 on Phoenix while the winner of Celtics vs. Sixers will go up 2-1.
Alcaraz is a force but could find resistance against Borna Coric in the Madrid semifinal.
Marshawn Lynch doing stuff in "space." We've heard worse ideas.
Napoli fans celebrated with a beautiful fireworks display all across Naples.