Highlights: New 2023 Georgia commit Tyler Williams

Georgia football recruiting got a big win in the state of Florida on Tuesday night with the commitment of four-star receiver Tyler Williams.

Super 16 Lakeland High School football – Tyler Williams in Lakeland Fl. Monday July 25, 2022. Ernst Peters /The Ledger

Williams (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) out of Lakeland High School (Fla.) is rated as the No. 20 receiver, the No. 40 player in the state and the No. 182 recruit overall in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Here’s a look at Williams’ career highlights:

William’s length and speed stand out on tape.

The Bulldogs currently have the nation’s No. 2 overall class in the 2023 cycle behind Alabama.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire