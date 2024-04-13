HIGHLIGHTS: #2 Wall Hawks shut out the Coahoma Bulldogs as #19 Lady Hawks fall to reining 3A State Champions, #1 Coahoma

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The #2 Wall Hawks and #19 Lady Hawks took on the Coahoma Bulldogs in their second District 6-3A matchup, this time at home.

Heading into this one, the #19 Lady Hawks were 21-6 on the season as #1 Coahoma stood at 22-0, undefeated, as well as being the reigning 3A State Champions.

Wall was down heading into the third but Jordan Chitsey started off the scoring for the Lady Hawks, hitting one, rolling past the bases, bringing home Shy Floyd to put Wall on the board.

Still in the third inning, Kenzie Little connects with the ball, at first thinking its a foul ball but it drops right inside the line, but the runners were ready. Paige Dickson touched home for another Lady Hawk run, with runners left on third and first.

All three of the Lady Hawk runs would come in the third inning, Jai Kleman would bring in the third, a fly ball into the outfield but Coahoma made the catch, trying to get two more outs to end the inning, but Jordan Chitsey would slide into home in style.

Ultimately, the #19 Lady Hawks fall in this one against the #1 Lady Bulldogs, 17-3 in the final and will close out their regular season against Merkel at home Tuesday, April 16th at 4:00 p.m.

The second ranked Wall Hawks followed after the softball game, taking on the Coahoma Bulldogs after a 15-0 dominating shutout Tuesday night in Coahoma.

Heading into this one, the Hawks were 21-3 on the season and undefeated in District 6-3A play.

Some of the major highlights in this one was Gunnar Dillard’s grand slam home run in the third inning and the Hawks pushing across eight runners in the fourth inning, as well as Hallmark’s pitching performance, not allowing any hits, only allowing one base runner.

Gunnar Dillard started things off for the Hawks, with a big swing to the outfield, enough to pick up the double play, bringing home Kellan Oliver, Wall leading 1-0.

Bottom of the second, Hayes Weyman let it rip for the Hawks and the outfielder was caught sleeping, just short of the catch. Hagyn Barbee put on the jets in between first and second, hit second with coach telling him to keep on going to put the Hawks up 5-0.

But how about this, Hawks lead 9-0 in the bottom of the third, bases loaded but Gunnar Dillard was hungry. A sharp contact with the ball, Weyman crossed home plate, Oliver headed home, looking back, waiting for the call. A four-run home run for the Hawks. Augden Hallmark celebrating on his way home as Dillard trotted his way home, Hawks taking the 13-0 lead.

The second ranked Wall Hawks dominate the Coahoma Bulldogs, as they win it 21-0.

The #2 Wall Hawks are back in action next Tuesday, April 16th and 19th in Merkel playing a two game series before closing out their regular season at home against Jim Ned on Thursday, April 25th.

